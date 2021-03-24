Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, has welcomed a baby boy.

Lucas Philip Tindall is the royal's third child with husband Mike Tindall, and the Queen's 10th great-grandchild.

Zara gave birth on her bathroom floor, Mike revealed.

Another royal baby has arrived! Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of the Queen, has welcomed a baby boy, her third child with husband Mike Tindall. Lucas Philip Tindall arrived on Sunday, March 21, weighing 8lbs 4oz, as the Times of London reports. The new arrival—who Zara delivered on the bathroom floor—is a younger sibling to Mia, 7, and Lena, 2.

Lucas Philip is the Queen's 10th great-grandchild, arriving weeks after Princess Eugenie, Zara's cousin, gave birth to son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on February 9. Like August, Lucas' middle name is a tribute to his great-grandfather, Prince Philip, as well as Mike Tindall's father. He is 22nd in line to the throne, after sisters Mia and Lena.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow."

Mike, a former England rugby player, shared the happy news on the latest episode of podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, revealing that Olympic equestrian Zara gave birth on their bathroom floor. After discussing the weekend's rugby, Mike shared, "And then Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house."

"Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor," he continued. "So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

"Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the [position] and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived," he said.

