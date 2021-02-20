In an Instagram post on Saturday morning, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, finally revealed their newborn son's name: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The post, shared on Princess Eugenie's Instagram grid, also included three new pictures, taken by the couple's midwife. The photos clearly show baby August's face and are the first real portraits of the newborn the couple have shared with the world.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Eugenie explained the sweet meaning behind August's name. "He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers," she wrote.

In the post's caption, Eugenie revealed the name and thanked her followers for their support and well wishes. She wrote:

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. 💙💙💙⁣

Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣

📸 By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

In a post on her Instagram Story, Eugenie explained the sweet meaning behind August's name, as well as her and Jack's reason for sharing it (and his pictures) with the world today:

"On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy," Eugenie wrote in the post, which also included one of the photos taken by her midwife. "He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank."

Eugenie's son was born earlier this month, on February 9th, Buckingham Palace confirmed in August's official birth announcement.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital," the Palace's announcement read. "Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news. This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Bookmakers in the U.K. have been predicting Eugenie would name her son after her grandfather, Prince Philip, for some time now.

Congratulations to Eugenie and Jack and welcome to the world, August (also, are we allowed to start calling him Auggie, because we so, so want to)!

