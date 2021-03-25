Princess Eugenie posted two sweet photos of her son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on Instagram Wednesday.

Thanking her followers for their birthday wishes as she turned 31 on Tuesday, Eugenie called her new arrival "the best present [she] could ask for."

August wears a cozy knitted cardigan with his name embroidered on the back in the snaps.

Royal baby content alert! Princess Eugenie shared two new photos on Instagram of baby August, her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank. The couple welcomed their son, full name August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on February 9.

Eugenie thanked her followers for their birthday wishes, after she turned 31 on March 23. "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday," she wrote. "I got the best present I could ask for!!" She shared two photos of August: In the first, she holds her new baby while husband Brooksbank rests a hand on her shoulder, and in the second, Brooksbank holds the royal baby, who's snuggled into his dad's neck.

While Eugenie's outfit is extremely cute—what looks like a snake print dress and a bejeweled headband—it's August's ensemble that truly steals the scene. The royal baby wears a white knitted cardigan with his name embroidered in royal (fitting!) blue script across the back, and a tiny white hat with multicolored embroidered stars and a tiny embroidered elephant on the brim. August! Who's designing your knitwear, and how can I get some of my own?

Eugenie's been generous with the snaps of her new arrival: She shared the first photos including his face to announce his name, just under two weeks after he was born. "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank," she wrote. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣"

And to celebrate Mother's Day in the U.K., Eugenie posted a snap of baby August lying on a blanket among the daffodils, wearing some excellent whale print pants and a pair of fluffy bunny slippers. Eugenie also shared a photo of herself as a baby, wrapped in a blanket and carried by her own mom, Sarah Ferguson.

"I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day," Eugenie captioned the post."I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much. ⁣Happy Mother’s Day to all."

