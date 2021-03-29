Beyoncé broke yet another record at the NAACP Image Awards, becoming the most awarded winner in history.

Bey won four music awards, bringing her NAACP Image Award total to 22.

Earlier this month, she became the female artist with the most Grammys, with a total of 28.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter made history once again at the NAACP Image Awards, just weeks after breaking records at the Grammys. Beyoncé was the biggest winner in the music category, announced last week ahead of Saturday's televised ceremony. She took home four trophies, bringing her total to 22—and making her the overall most awarded winner in the history of the NAACP Image Awards. "Congratulations @Beyonce on winning the most #NAACPImageAwards in history!" NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Queen Bey won in four of the biggest music categories, as Billboard reports: Outstanding Female Artist for single "Black Parade," Outstanding Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" (another win for Blue Ivy Carter, too!), Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song for "Savage Remix" with Megan Thee Stallion, and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary), also shared with Megan Thee Stallion for "Savage Remix."

Plus, Beyoncé's protégés and icons in their own right, Chloe x Halle, won two awards: Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for "Do It" and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) for "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me."

Beyoncé made history earlier this month by winning four trophies at the 2021 Grammys, bringing her total to a staggering 28. Beyoncé is now the female artist with the most Grammy wins, surpassing Alison Krauss' previous record of 27 awards. The Queen took home trophies in four categories, winning best R&B performance for "Black Parade," best music video for "Brown Skin Girl," and two for "Savage Remix" with Megan Thee Stallion: best rap performance and best rap song.

Universe, what did we do to deserve to witness the era of Beyoncé?

