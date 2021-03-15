Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Grammys
2
Cozy Hoodies That Make Us Want to Stay In 24/7
3
The Do-Gooder Ploy
4
Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to Sarah Everard
5
Tom Bateman on the 'Behind Her Eyes' Finale

Beyoncé Broke Another Grammys Record at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Say it with me: Twenty! Eight! Grammys!

By Rachel Epstein

It's official: Beyoncé has broken another Grammys record and has officially won the most Grammys of all time by a female artist. That is 28 Grammys. Yes, Beyoncé has won 28 Grammys. In her speech, Beyoncé expressed her gratitude for the award for best R&B performance, which solidified the record, and gave a shoutout to her daughter, Blue Ivy, who also won a Grammy tonight. (What did you do when you were nine years old?!)

In total, Bey won four awards tonight: best R&B performance for "Black Parade," best music video for "Brown Skin Girl," best rap performance, and best rap song for "Savage" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Beyoncé passed Alison Krauss to win the most Grammys by a woman in history.

Naturally, Twitter had all of the feels.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We love you, Beyoncé!

Related Stories
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Grammys
The Best Twitter Reactions to the 2021 Grammys
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Grammys 2021
Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B Stole the Show
Taylor Thanked Joe During Her Grammys Speech
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Watch Dua Lipa's 2021 Grammys Performance
Billie Eilish, Harry Styles React to Each Other
The Best Twitter Reactions to the 2021 Grammys
Megan Thee Stallion Frosts Herself in 222 Carats
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Grammys
What to Expect From the Grammys This Year
How to Get Demi Lovato's Look From the Grammys
Go Bold or Go Home Was the Grammys' Nail Vibe