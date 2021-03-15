It's official: Beyoncé has broken another Grammys record and has officially won the most Grammys of all time by a female artist. That is 28 Grammys. Yes, Beyoncé has won 28 Grammys. In her speech, Beyoncé expressed her gratitude for the award for best R&B performance, which solidified the record, and gave a shoutout to her daughter, Blue Ivy, who also won a Grammy tonight. (What did you do when you were nine years old?!)

In total, Bey won four awards tonight: best R&B performance for "Black Parade," best music video for "Brown Skin Girl," best rap performance, and best rap song for "Savage" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Beyoncé passed Alison Krauss to win the most Grammys by a woman in history.

Naturally, Twitter had all of the feels.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

black excellence is having enough grammys for every day of black history month wow beyonce's mind!!!!!! — ziwe (@ziwe) March 15, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Congratulations to BEYONCÉ for making herstory tonight 🔥🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 15, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

BEYONCE GISELLE KNOWLES IS THE GOAT. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) March 15, 2021

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

History made, again. @Beyonce is now the female artist with the most GRAMMY wins––28! #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021

We love you, Beyoncé!

Rachel Epstein Associate Digital Editor Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers culture, lifestyle, and politics.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io