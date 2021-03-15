It's official: Beyoncé has broken another Grammys record and has officially won the most Grammys of all time by a female artist. That is 28 Grammys. Yes, Beyoncé has won 28 Grammys. In her speech, Beyoncé expressed her gratitude for the award for best R&B performance, which solidified the record, and gave a shoutout to her daughter, Blue Ivy, who also won a Grammy tonight. (What did you do when you were nine years old?!)
In total, Bey won four awards tonight: best R&B performance for "Black Parade," best music video for "Brown Skin Girl," best rap performance, and best rap song for "Savage" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Beyoncé passed Alison Krauss to win the most Grammys by a woman in history.
Naturally, Twitter had all of the feels.
We love you, Beyoncé!
Rachel Epstein
Associate Digital Editor
Rachel Epstein is the associate editor at Marie Claire, where she covers culture, lifestyle, and politics.
