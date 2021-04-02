Queen Elizabeth is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, People reports.

The Queen reportedly received the second dose of the vaccine before her first public appearance of 2021 earlier this week, a visit to the CWGC Air Forces Memorial in Surrey to mark the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force on Wednesday.

The Queen and Prince Philip received the first dose in January, Buckingham Palace confirmed at the time.

It's not yet known whether Philip has also received the second dose.

The Queen visited the CWGC Air Forces Memorial in Surrey on Wednesday, to celebrate the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force. The 94-year-old monarch did not wear a face mask, but the ceremony was socially distanced, People reports. U.K. government guidelines do not require face coverings to be worn outdoors.

The Queen encouraged others to get vaccinated during a video call with U.K. health officials in February, as Sky News reports. "Once you've had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you're protected, which is I think very important," she said. "As far as I could make out it was quite harmless. It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who have been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine. And the jab—it didn't hurt at all."



