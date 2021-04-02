Today's Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth Has Received Her Second Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine

By Emily Dixon

    Queen Elizabeth has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, People reported on Thursday. The Queen and husband Prince Philip received the first dose in January, Buckingham Palace confirmed at the time, with the monarch reportedly receiving her second dose at some point before her first public appearance of 2021 earlier this week. It is not yet known whether Prince Philip, who recently underwent heart surgery, has received the second dose of the vaccine.

    The Queen visited the CWGC Air Forces Memorial in Surrey on Wednesday, to celebrate the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force. The 94-year-old monarch did not wear a face mask, but the ceremony was socially distanced, People reports. U.K. government guidelines do not require face coverings to be worn outdoors.

    This content is imported from Instagram.

    The Queen encouraged others to get vaccinated during a video call with U.K. health officials in February, as Sky News reports. "Once you've had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you're protected, which is I think very important," she said. "As far as I could make out it was quite harmless. It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who have been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine. And the jab—it didn't hurt at all."

