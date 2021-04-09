Travis Barker revealed a tattoo of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's name on his chest.

Barker was photographed in Hollywood Thursday, with the new ink clearly visible above his left nipple.

News first broke that longterm friends Barker and Kardashian were dating back in January.

Well, if this isn't a declaration of commitment, I don't know what is: Travis Barker got tattoo of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's name on his chest. As People reports, Barker was photographed in Hollywood Thursday, wearing no shirt and revealing the new addition above his left nipple. The tattoo reads "Kourtney" in elaborate script, and was added on top of a pre-existing design.

News of Barker and Kardashian's relationship broke back in January, with the couple making it Instagram official the following month. While it's not clear exactly how long they've been dating, Barker and Kardashian have long had a close friendship, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight, "Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic."

Kardashian, Barker, and their children recently took a trip to Deer Valley, Utah, with both posting photos from the vacation on Instagram. In one post, Kardashian shared several snaps of herself and Barker's daughters, 15-year-old Alabama Luella Barker and 22-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, sitting on snowmobiles. Barker shared a video of himself and Kardashian embracing at night by a fire pit, as well as a snap of himself, Kardashian, his daughters, and his son Landon Asher Barker, 17, posing in the snow. "real is rare," he captioned his post.

Barker recently spoke about his romance with Kardashian on the Drew Barrymore Show, as People reports, revealing their respective children make their relationship easier. "I dated girls who didn't have kids and I find it hard because they would have trouble understanding like, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?'" he said. "And now I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things."

