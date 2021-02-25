Serena Williams shared a gorgeous photoshoot on Instagram Wednesday.

In the shoot, Williams poses in a red, feather-trimmed robe, which she wears over a mini dress in a darker shade of red.

Williams tagged Chrissy Teigen, noted robe enthusiast, in the post.

It is well-established that Serena Williams absolutely nails a photoshoot (see: her recent campaign for Stuart Weitzman), and her latest Instagram post further demonstrates her modelling prowess. Williams shared a gorgeous photograph in which she poses in a shaft of light on a staircase, wearing a sheer, red, feather-trimmed robe over a deeper red mini dress and completing the look with crimson velvet heels. The sporting legend wore her hair blonde and loosely curled, with a smoky eye and a soft nude lip. Breathtaking!

Williams also shared a video from the photoshoot, in which she descends the stairs in slow motion before posing for some shots, a wind machine elevating her hair and robe. She tagged her glam team in the post, hair stylist Angela Meadows and makeup artist Natasha Gross, as well as visual architect Kesha McLeod and photographer Ronald Wayne. And in the caption? Williams tagged Chrissy Teigen, a fellow robe enthusiast. See the photos here.

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Speaking of Williams family fashion: Husband Alexis Ohanian recently wore a superlative t-shirt to support his wife at the Australian Open. Watching Williams play (and ultimately defeat) Simona Halep, Ohanian wore a t-shirt reading "GREATEST FEMALE ATHLETE," with the modifier "FEMALE" correctly crossed out.

While the t-shirt needs no context to be completely and inarguably accurate, Tom Brady's seventh Super Bowl win recently reawakened a social media debate on which sportsperson deserves the title of GOAT. The answer, of course, is not Brady but Williams, who has a total of 39 Grand Slam titles under her belt. And Ohanian's t-shirt served as a very timely reminder!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io