'Minari' Star Alan S. Kim Channeled David Rose at the 2021 Oscars

From one icon to another.

By Rachel Epstein

Alan Kim may have just won the 2021 Oscars red carpet. The Minari star, 9, chose a Thom Browne suit for the 93rd annual Academy Awards and, if it looked oddly familiar to you, that's probably because it's almost identical to the ensemble worn by David Rose (Dan Levy) for his wedding in Schitt's Creek. After seeing this twinning moment, I might not ever be the same. See for yourself below:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kim posted the original photo of himself walking his dog, Cream, in the shorts suit and socks on Instagram with the caption, "It’s time for the Oscars, but first I have to walk Cream. Now it’s off to the show! Thank @theacademy and @thombrowne 📸 @EmmaLouiseSwanson."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Here's another picture of Kim posing on the red carpet with Minari producer Christina Oh, if you just can't handle the cuteness:

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images

No word from Levy yet on what he thinks of the twinning moment, but surely he will appreciate this ode to the one and only David Rose. It's truly everything!

