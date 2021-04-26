Alan Kim may have just won the 2021 Oscars red carpet. The Minari star, 9, chose a Thom Browne suit for the 93rd annual Academy Awards and, if it looked oddly familiar to you, that's probably because it's almost identical to the ensemble worn by David Rose (Dan Levy) for his wedding in Schitt's Creek. After seeing this twinning moment, I might not ever be the same. See for yourself below:

alan kim serving david rose pic.twitter.com/Ej92EZlp8A — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) April 25, 2021

Kim posted the original photo of himself walking his dog, Cream, in the shorts suit and socks on Instagram with the caption, "It’s time for the Oscars, but first I have to walk Cream. Now it’s off to the show! Thank @theacademy and @thombrowne 📸 @EmmaLouiseSwanson."

Here's another picture of Kim posing on the red carpet with Minari producer Christina Oh, if you just can't handle the cuteness:

Pool Getty Images

No word from Levy yet on what he thinks of the twinning moment, but surely he will appreciate this ode to the one and only David Rose. It's truly everything!

