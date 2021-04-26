Princess Diana's wedding dress will be displayed at Kensington Palace from June, as part of an exhibition titled "Royal Style in the Making."

Prince Harry and Prince William agreed to lend the dress to Historic Royal Palaces for the exhibition.

The dress hasn't been on display at Kensington Palace since 1995.

Princess Diana's famous wedding dress will get another moment in the spotlight this summer, when it goes on display at Kensington Palace as part of a new exhibition. Titled "Royal Style in the Making," the exhibition will examine "the intimate relationship between fashion designer and royal client," according to its website. Diana's dress, which she wore to marry Prince Charles in 1981, will be displayed in Kensington Palace's Orangery from June 3 to January 2.

Prince Harry and Prince William both agreed to lend Diana's wedding gown to Historic Royal Palaces for the exhibition. The dress hasn't been on display at Kensington Palace, Diana's former home, since 1995, ITV News reports, though members of the public could later view it at her childhood home, Althorp. It will be displayed alongside a toile, or working pattern, for the Queen Mother's coronation gown, which she wore in 1937.

Fox Photos Getty Images

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

The elaborate dress was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, and boasts the longest train in royal history, at a staggering 25 feet. It has puffed sleeves, a scooped neckline, and a dramatic full skirt which rests on a structure of net petticoats. The bodice features antique lace panels—specifically, panels of Carrickmacross lace that once belonged to Prince Charles' great grandmother, Queen Mary—while the train is decorated with sequins.

In a press release, exhibition curator Matthew Storey said, "Our summer exhibition at Kensington Palace will shine a spotlight on some of the greatest talents of British design, whose work has been instrumental in shaping the visual identity of the royal family across the 20th century."

"While one of the highlights will undoubtedly be Diana, Princess of Wales’s show-stopping Emanuel-designed wedding dress—which goes on show at the palace for the first time in 25 years—we’ve got some real surprises up our sleeve for fashion fans," Storey added.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io