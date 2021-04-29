Today's Top Stories
1
See New William and Kate 10th Anniversary Photos
2
On Navigating Mother's Day and Estrangement
3
Tinted Sunscreens for Glowing Skin All Summer Long
4
Read 'Crying in H Mart' With Us in May
5
Our Favorite Denim Shorts for Grown-Ups

Beyoncé Makes a Very Compelling Case for Green Leather Micro Shorts

By Emily Dixon
  • Beyoncé wore green leather micro shorts in a recent Instagram post, and now I need some green leather micro shorts.
  • Bey paired the Jacquemus shorts with a python print blouse by TLZ L'Femme and snakeskin shoes by Francesco Russo.
  • The Queen also shared a stunning neon look by Balmain.

    Sure, I might live in the U.K., where summer comprises a total of eight sunny days, interspersed with weeks of solid rain. And sure, my bank account isn't exactly equipped to make spontaneous luxury purchases. But Beyoncé just wore a pair of green leather micro shorts by Jacquemus, and now there is no other option but for me to own them too, even though they're sold out everywhere and I will never have an occasion to wear them!

    Bey posted a series of photos in the aforementioned micro shorts on Instagram Wednesday, pairing them with a custom blue python print blouse by TLZ L'Femme and ankle tie snakeskin shoes by Francesco Russo (as spotted by superlative Beyoncé fashion source @stylebeyonce). Alas, there's pretty much no way to directly replicate her look: the Jacquemus shorts are sold out, as are the shoes, while the blouse, as a custom piece, isn't for sale (I would, however, pledge my firstborn child to own this TLZ L'Femme catsuit.)

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Beyoncé followed up the outfit with another excellent ensemble, this one an all-neon look. Bey wore a structured neon green minidress by Balmain (also custom), finishing the look with neon pointed-toe pumps, a neon mini bag, gold and yellow earrings, and tinted sunglasses. Stylist Zerina Akers noted the look came a decade after Olivier Rousteing became creative director of Balmain, writing on Instagram, "Happy 10 year anniversary @olivier_rousteing! @beyonce in @balmain."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Now, if you'll excuse me, it's time I set up some alerts for those Jacquemus shorts on every available consignment app.

    Related Stories
    Beyoncé Stuns in a Mesh Dress With Matching Gloves
    Beyoncé Made History at the NAACP Image Awards
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    William and Kate Mark Anniversary with Sweet Video
    How Meg & Harry Marked Kate and Will's Anniversary
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    William Gave Kate a $12,000 Necklace
    The Best TV and Movie Wedding Dresses of All Time
    40 Celeb Exes Who Worked Together After a Breakup
    Iconic Party Photos From the Past
    40 Rare Photos of Grace Kelly Through the Years
    50 Celebrities Channeling Disney Princesses
    The 50 Most Popular Episodes of ‘Friends,’ Ranked
    Inside the Royal Family's Secret Code-Word System