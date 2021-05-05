Today's Top Stories
Joe Jonas Opened Up About Parenting Daughter Willa With Sophie Turner

By Emily Dixon

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner haven't shared an awful lot about their baby daughter Willa, who arrived last July—which makes Jonas' latest interview all the more exciting. Speaking on CBS This Morning, Jonas opened up about becoming a parent, and shared a few cute insights into his family life.

    Jonas reflected on welcoming his first child during quarantine, saying, "It's been forced time at home—I'm always on the go, I'm always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back, and so I'm so thankful and grateful."

    While he didn't share many details about Willa, he did call her "gorgeous," and said spending time at home with Turner and their daughter was "amazing." What's more, he shared a crucial lesson he's learned about parenting: "Naps are nice, all around."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Jonas also revealed that he and Turner hope to launch a mental health foundation. "For us, it’s always been an important topic, as a couple but also as entertainers," he said. Asked about how he's managed his own mental health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he replied, "I feel like I’ve been able to find new ways to calm my mind and check in with myself, and make sure that I’m taking care of myself in different ways, whether that’s meditation or speaking to a therapist."

    Praising "the frontline workers out there who have put their life on the line daily and are working these extreme hours," Jonas said, "We’re thinking of ways, creative ways that we can give back to them ... really focusing on an amazing charity that’s going to give back for these individuals."

