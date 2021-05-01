In an Instagram post on Saturday afternoon, Sophie Turner celebrated the two-year anniversary of her Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas by sharing a bunch of previously-unseen pictures from the special day.

"Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat ❤️ 🥩 ⛪️," the actress wrote in the caption of the post, which contained eight never-before-seen pictures from the May 2019 wedding, which Joe later explained was done for legal reasons ahead of their lavish summer ceremony in France.

Joe also shared a new picture of Sophie from the wedding on his Instagram Story, captioned, "My queen."

Sophie Turner is sharing a never-before-seen look at her private life with Joe Jonas.

The 25-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the second anniversary of her quickie marriage to Joe in Las Vegas. In case you need a refresher, Joe and Sophie wed in a surprise ceremony in Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. The Vegas wedding came just a few months before the couple's lavish formal ceremony in July 2019 in France and was done for legal reasons.

"We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one," Joe explained to Harper's Bazaar in June 2019, after the Vegas wedding, but before the big Big Day in France. "It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version—friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops."

Now, Sophie is paying tribute to the anniversary of that first ceremony on Instagram and gifting the world with never-before-seen pictures from the wedding to celebrate.

"Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat ❤️ 🥩 ⛪️," she wrote in the caption of a gallery post that included eight photos from the Vegas wedding, including a candid shot of her and Joe kissing at the altar:

Other highlights from the set include a picture of Joe and Sophie in the pool:

DJing their own reception:

Celebrating with champagne in the parking lot:

And standing under an outdoor altar, putting Sophie's white, wedding jumpsuit on full display:

Joe celebrated the occasion with an Instagram Story post of Sophie dancing in her jumpsuit and rose-colored sunglasses, captioned, appropriately, "My queen."

