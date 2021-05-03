Today's Top Stories
Joe Jonas Shared a Gorgeous Photo of Sophie Turner on Instagram

By Emily Dixon

    It's been a strong few weeks for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas fans, what with their adorable date night photos and even more adorable wedding anniversary posts and all. And on Sunday, Jonas engaged in a little more social media cuteness, sharing a stunning photo of his wife on his Instagram Story (and adding the "smiling face with hearts" emoji for good measure).

    Turner smiles at the camera in the photo, wearing a black blazer over what looks like a black tank top. She's sporting an extremely pretty makeup look, featuring deep blue eyeshadow (with a hint of sparkle), heavy, '60s-esque mascara on her lower lashes, and a soft pink lip. She wears her blonde hair in a tousled half-up, half-down style, with curtain bangs framing her face. The snap looks like it was taken at an outdoor restaurant or bar, suggesting another date night for the Turner-Jonases.

    @joejonasInstagram
    Over the weekend, Turner and Jonas celebrated the two-year anniversary of their May 2019 Las Vegas wedding, which preceded their grand celebrations in France about two months later. The couple shared unseen photos from the occasion on Instagram, including snaps of the newlyweds on the dancefloor, in the pool, and behind the DJ decks.

    "Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat," Turner captioned her post, while Jonas celebrated his "queen" on his story before adding some photos to his grid, with the caption, ""Married as F@$K for 2 years! Love you bub @sophiet." Two years of one of the absolute cutest celebrity marriages! May they celebrate many, many more!

