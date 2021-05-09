In a pre-taped video message played at Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World broadcast on Saturday night, Meghan Markle paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Meghan was seen wearing Diana's gold Cartier Tank Française watch in the video. The watch was one of Diana's favorite pieces and she wore it frequently to royal engagements in the '90s.

Long before joining the royal family, Meghan was a fan of the Cartier Tank Française and bought one for herself during her time on Suits. She has said she plans to pass her own watch down to her daughter someday.

Meghan Markle is honoring Princess Diana's memory once again.

In a pre-taped video message that played during the broadcast of Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World Saturday night, Meghan delivered a brief speech about the long-term impact the pandemic will have on women and especially women of color. In the video, Meghan discussed her unborn daughter, who will be part of a generation of women affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and also paid tribute to an important woman from the generation that came before her own: Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Royal fans quickly noticed that Meghan was wearing Diana's gold Cartier Tank Française watch in the short video. Diana was frequently photographed wearing the watch at royal engagements in the '90s and was reportedly a gift from her father, the 8th Earl Spencer.

When Diana died in 1997, Prince William reportedly selected the watch from his mother's collection, while Harry chose to keep her iconic sapphire engagement ring. While William cherished the watch for years, he is said to have asked Harry to trade him the watch for the engagement ring in 2009 when he was planning his proposal to Kate Middleton, according to Vanity Fair.

In October 2020, Meghan was photographed wearing the iconic timepiece in portraits she and Harry sat for when they were selected for the TIME 100.

Of course, it's worth noting that Meghan was a fan of the timeless Cartier watch long before she joined the royal family. The former actress bought herself a Cartier Tank watch during her time on Suits and has said she plans to pass it down to her own daughter someday.

"I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," she told Hello Magazine in 2015. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

