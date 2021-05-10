Ben Affleck shared a sweet tribute to ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Mother's Day Sunday.

Alongside a series of throwback photos including their three children, Affleck wrote, "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do."

Affleck and Garner announced their separation in 2015 after ten years of marriage, and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their separation almost six years ago, after ten years of marriage, but the exes still share a sweet bond. On Mother's Day Sunday, Affleck shared a moving tribute to Garner, with whom he shares three children: 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Sam.

Affleck shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram featuring himself, Garner, and their children, including one excellent snap of a Wizard of Oz family Halloween costume (Affleck is the Tin Man, Garner is Glinda the Good Witch, and their children are Dorothy, the Scarecrow, and the Lion.) He also posted a cute video of Garner, presumably recorded for their children, in which she whispers, "Shhh, don't tell anyone but I think I'll be home for bedtime. Bye!"

"So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do," Affleck captioned the post. "Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad." Cute!

Last year, Affleck spoke to People about his relationship with Garner in the wake of their divorce, which they finalized in 2018. "When you have children with somebody you’re connected to them forever," he said. "And I’m very lucky she is the mother of my children."

"I’m very grateful and respectful of her," Affleck continued. "Our marriage didn’t work, and that’s difficult. Both of us really believe that it’s important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they’re together or not."

"It’s important for my kids to know that I respect and care about Jen and she treats me the same way," he said. "I have a lot of respect and gratitude toward her. And I wish her the very best."

