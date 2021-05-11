Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked Archie Harrison's second birthday by donating 200 beanies to children in need in New Zealand.

The Sussexes donated beanies through social enterprise Make Give Live, an organization they've supported in the past.

The beanies will be included in "emergency care packs" distributed by charity I Got Your Back Pack, which provides essential items to parents and children entering refuges after surviving domestic violence.

Archie Harrison turned 2 last week (see his adorable birthday photo here), and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked the occasion in the sweetest way: They donated 200 beanies to children in need in New Zealand, as People reports, through social enterprise Make Give Live. The Sussexes have supported the organization in the past, donating 100 beanies last December.

Make Give Live organizes community crafters in New Zealand to knit beanies; for each beanie sold, another is donated to a charity. The 200 beanies donated by the Sussexes went to the charity I Got Your Back Pack, which provides "emergency care packs" to parents and children entering refuges after surviving domestic violence. The packs include toiletries, toys, snacks, and clothing.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"Thank you Harry & Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, and of course, Archie for the generous donation of these 200 beanies to your friends on the other side of the world in NZ." Make Give Live founder Claire Conza wrote on Instagram, alongside a video explaining I Got Your Back Pack's work. "@igotyourbackpacknz was very grateful for them and they will be sent in care packs to refuges around NZ to warm heads and hearts."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"Happy birthday Archie... We are so grateful your lovely parents decided to support our friends at @makegivelive, who kindly donated 200 gorgeous beanies on to our charity," I Got Your Back Pack posted on Instagram. "These beanies will travel out next week to safe houses around NZ, including our own one here in Auckland."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io