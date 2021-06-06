Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Their Daughter's Name

She's named after the Queen and Princess Diana!

london, england june 29 in this handout image provided by the invictus games foundation, prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex prepare to watch the first pitch as they attend the boston red sox against the new york yankees match at the london stadium on june 29, 2019 in london, england the historic two game you just can’t beat the person who never gives up series marks the sport’s first games ever played in europe and the invictus games foundation has been selected as the official charity of mitel and mlb london series 2019 photo by handoutchris jacksoninvictus games foundation via getty images
HandoutGetty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child, a daughter, into the world on Friday, June 4 and officially announced the news on Sunday, June 6. In the same birth announcement, the couple revealed their daughter's name: Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The baby is named after both the Queen and the late Princess Diana.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the couple wrote in the statement. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

The statement concludes, "The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

A special time indeed. Congrats to the whole family!

