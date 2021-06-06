Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child, a daughter, into the world on Friday, June 4 and officially announced the news on Sunday, June 6. In the same birth announcement, the couple revealed their daughter's name: Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The baby is named after both the Queen and the late Princess Diana.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the couple wrote in the statement. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

The statement concludes, "The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

A special time indeed. Congrats to the whole family!

