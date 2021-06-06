The royal family has released a statement congratulating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the birth of their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Royal reporter Rebecca English relayed the statement via Twitter:

"In response to today’s happy news, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson says: The Queen, The Prince of Wales & The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge have been informed & are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

As of press time, the royal family's Twitter account @RoyalFamily, which typically relays messages from the Queen, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Twitter account @KensingtonRoyal, has not posted a statement on their respective outlets.

Meghan and Harry announced today that they welcomed their baby girl into the world on June 4 and Archie, 2, has officially become an older brother. It remains to be seen whether or not the Sussexes will travel to the U.K. to have their daughter meet the Queen and the rest of the royal family as things reportedly remain tense behind the scenes after the Sussex's joint interview with Oprah.

Whatever the couple decides, sending best wishes to the Sussex family during this exciting time!

