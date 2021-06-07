In two new posts on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Jennifer Aniston playfully dragged an item of clothing her Friends character Rachel Green loved: the sleeveless mock turtleneck.

Jennifer Aniston is just as confused as the rest of the world by some of Rachel Green's wardrobe choices.



The 52-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to playfully drag one of the staples of her Friends character's wardrobe: The sleeveless mock turtleneck.

Fans of the iconic sitcom will remember that Rachel was a huge fan of the sleeveless mock turtleneck and wore versions of the look frequently over the course of the show's 10 seasons.

In the first Instagram Story on the subject, Aniston shared a New Yorker cartoon that pointed out how impractical the sleeveless mock turtleneck can be, you know with it's summer-y lack of sleeves, combined with its winter-y turtleneck-ness. In the illustration, a woman angrily yells at the shirt, saying, "What time of year are you for!"

Aniston followed that post up with a collage of pictures of Rachel wearing the style over the years on Friends. And, just in case you're Team Sleeveless Mock Turtleneck and feeling very offended on behalf of this misunderstood clothing style, don't worry because Aniston doesn't actually hate the Sleeveless Mock Turtleneck. The proof? That photo collage she shared also include a picture of her wearing the style during the Friends reunion special on HBO Max.

