Gigi Hadid shared an adorable selfie with daughter Khai on Instagram Monday.

Hadid posed with Khai under a blossoming tree at the Pennsylvania farm she shares with Zayn Malik.

"spring at the farm!" she captioned the post.

Hadid wears a knitted cardigan in the selfie with her daughter (it's the second photo in the gallery below), her newly dyed red hair in a ponytail, while Khai is wrapped up in a plaid blanket and a cozy hat. Hadid sandwiched the snap of herself and Khai in between a series of gorgeous photos of the farm in bloom, as well as one of her daughter reaching out to touch some blossom. Hadid avoided revealing Khai's face in the photos, a policy she and Malik have stuck to since their baby girl arrived.

Hadid spoke about keeping baby Khai out of the spotlight in her March cover interview with Vogue, revealing she and Malik made a conscious decision to do so. Hadid pointed to friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who she met through Taylor Swift, as her exemplars. "I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way," she said.

Lively spoke to Vogue about the parenting advice she gave to Hadid. "I told her you have to do what works for you," she said. "Gigi has a really special relationship with her fans, and I love how open she is on social media. I love seeing into her world." She added, "I’m grateful for what she shares but also understand whatever boundaries she chooses to set."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

