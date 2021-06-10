Katie Holmes congratulated ex Emilio Vitolo on the premiere of his short film Almost a Year, sharing a sweet message on Instagram.

Holmes and Vitolo were first linked last September, but confirmed they had broken up last month.

A spokesperson for Holmes told Us Weekly that "the pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends."



Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo might have ended their romantic relationship, but they're evidently still on great terms. In an Instagram post Tuesday, Holmes congratulated Vitolo on the upcoming premiere of his short film Almost a Year at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Holmes served as a producer on the film, which also stars Eve Lindley and Mitzi Akaha and was directed by Jamieson Baker.

"I am so excited for the start of the @tribecafilmfestival today!!!!! I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR which is premiering at #Tribeca2021," Holmes wrote, alongside a series of stills and behind-the-scenes shots from the film. "Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker." Vitolo responded in the comments, posting a string of heart-eyes emojis.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Holmes and Vitolo were first photographed together in September 2020, and quickly became close; the couple were regularly spotted out and about in New York City. But they separated earlier this year, with a spokesperson for Holmes telling Us Weekly that "the pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends."

"Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends," an inside source told the magazine. "Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together—it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io