Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Talks to a Bee in an Adorable Instagram Video

By Emily Dixon
santa monica, ca july 11 gabrielle union and kaavia james union wade attend nickelodeon kids choice sports 2019 at barker hangar on july 11, 2019 in santa monica, california photo by gregg deguirewireimage
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images

    Can I interest you in seeing perhaps the cutest content ever to be shared upon the World Wide Web? Yes? Then please enjoy the below video of Kaavia James Union Wade, daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, spotting a bee on the ground and immediately starting a conversation with said bee to express her concern for its welfare.

    "It's a bee!" Kaavia says as she spots the insect, before crouching down beside it. "Hi bee! You OK?" And then, just to intensify the cuteness, she reassures the bee before giving it some solid advice. "Don't worry! Go with your mommy and dad!" Watch below, then cry, then watch again:

    Union and Wade spoke about Kaavia—who inspired them to write a children's book, Shady Baby—in an interview with People last month. "People see themselves in Kaav," Wade said. "Some days you don't feel like doing your hair. And some days you want to give people shade."

    "Shade is her super power because when Kaavia gives you a look, it's either you're not respecting her boundaries or something is happening that she doesn't like," Union said. "The main takeaway is that she's free to be this amazing, dynamic, shady at times, loving at times Black little girl when the world has not been so kind to Black girls and women."

    "I was raised to assimilate," Union continued. "I was raised to conform. But we are raising our kids to know they are worthy because they exist. We don't want them to ever shape shift for anyone else's approval or acceptance. We want them to be free to be who they are."

