Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday, speaking about her bestselling children's book The Bench. And she also gave listeners a very sweet update about son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, whose relationship with dad Prince Harry inspired the book. Meghan dedicated The Bench to Archie and Harry, writing, "For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump."

Archie's a big fan of his mom's work, Meghan revealed on Weekend Edition. "Archie loves the book," the Duchess of Sussex shared. "Which is great because he has a voracious appetite for books. And, constantly, when we read him a book, he goes, 'Again, again, again.' But now the fact that he loves The Bench and we can say, 'Mommy wrote this for you' feels amazing." Adorable!

In the same interview, Meghan shared the first Father's Day gift she bought Prince Harry after Archie's arrival: a bench, which ultimately inspired her book. "As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift?" she recalled. "And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son."

Meghan wrote a poem for Harry, which she had inscribed on a plaque on the back of the bench. "This is your bench/Where life will begin/For you and our son/Our baby, our kin," the poem read. And said poem later became the Duchess of Sussex's best-selling book!

