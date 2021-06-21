Today's Top Stories
1
Celebs Are Posting Tons of Father's Day Tributes
2
Kathryn Garcia: It's Time to Step Up or Shut Up
3
What Liberation Means This Juneteenth
4
27 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop
5
24 Hours with Megababe Founder Katie Sturino

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Meghan Markle Revealed that Archie Harrison Has a "Voracious Appetite" for Reading

By Emily Dixon
cape town, south africa september 25 prince harry, duke of sussex, meghan, duchess of sussex and their baby son archie mountbatten windsor meet archbishop desmond tutu and his daughter thandeka tutu gxashe at the desmond leah tutu legacy foundation during their royal tour of south africa on september 25, 2019 in cape town, south africa photo by toby melvillepoolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday, speaking about her bestselling children's book The Bench. And she also gave listeners a very sweet update about son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, whose relationship with dad Prince Harry inspired the book. Meghan dedicated The Bench to Archie and Harry, writing, "For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump."

    Archie's a big fan of his mom's work, Meghan revealed on Weekend Edition. "Archie loves the book," the Duchess of Sussex shared. "Which is great because he has a voracious appetite for books. And, constantly, when we read him a book, he goes, 'Again, again, again.' But now the fact that he loves The Bench and we can say, 'Mommy wrote this for you' feels amazing." Adorable!

    The Bench
    Amazon
    $18.99
    $12.02 (37% off)
    SHOP NOW

    In the same interview, Meghan shared the first Father's Day gift she bought Prince Harry after Archie's arrival: a bench, which ultimately inspired her book. "As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift?" she recalled. "And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son."

    Meghan wrote a poem for Harry, which she had inscribed on a plaque on the back of the bench. "This is your bench/Where life will begin/For you and our son/Our baby, our kin," the poem read. And said poem later became the Duchess of Sussex's best-selling book!

    Related Stories
    Meghan's Heartfelt Father's Day Gift for Harry
    Meghan Revealed the Nod to Diana in 'The Bench'

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Gigi Shared the Sweetest Photo of Zayn and Khai
    Meghan's Heartfelt Father's Day Gift for Harry
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Sophie Turner Shared a Sweet Unseen Pregnancy Snap
    The Queen Has a Collection of Dog Toys for Sale
    Meghan Revealed the Nod to Diana in 'The Bench'
    Celebs Are Posting Tons of Father's Day Tributes
    Will Spent Father's Day with George and Charlotte
    Charles Won't Allow Archie to Become a Prince
    Royals Had Several Talks About Archie's Skin Color
    See Blake Lively's *Impressive* Watermelon Cake