Zayn Malik talked parenting daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid in a sweet new interview.

"She's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it," Malik said.

He praised his girlfriend's parenting skills, calling Hadid "an amazing mum."

Zayn Malik just opened up about becoming a dad to daughter Khai and co-parenting with Gigi Hadid, in a new interview on iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning. Malik, who recently released new single "To Begin Again" with Ingrid Michaelson, revealed he and Hadid found it "really easy" to adjust to parenthood, calling baby Khai an "amazing baby." Adorable!

Asked about becoming a father, Malik replied, "Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like, you know, it's a big adjustment and it's going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it."

"She's made it really easy for us, she sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment," he continued. "It's wicked, I'm enjoying it for sure." He went on to praise Hadid's parenting skills, calling her "a wicked mum." Again: Adorable!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marie Claire One Year of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $10.00 SHOP NOW

Malik shared that he was surprised by just how seamlessly he adjusted to parenthood. "I didn't expect to be quite as into it to be honest with you. I was always into myself, just doing my own thing of just writing, recording, making music, and I was just very focused on my career. I had time for my relationship too, but it was still solely about me," he said. "The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to, it's been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, and just doing really relaxing and chill stuff with her."

"I'm watching kids shows with her on TV and on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, rolling around with her, and just singing to her. It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust and that's the most surprising," he said. Asked what he sings to his daughter, he explained, "I kind of make stuff up to be honest...it's mainly melodies and she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing. It's not necessarily a specific song, I just like singing to her. It's pretty cool."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io