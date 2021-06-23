Today's Top Stories
Irina Shayk Paired Her LBD With an Oversized Shirt and Burberry Sandals

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny june 22 irina shayk is seen walking in soho on june 22, 2021 in new york city photo by raymond hallgc images
Raymond HallGetty Images
  • Irina Shayk wore the coolest monochrome outfit while out in New York City Tuesday with daughter Lea de Seine.
  • Shayk layered an oversized white shirt over a black bodycon dress, accessorizing with black Burberry sandals, black sunglasses, and a black face mask.
  • The supermodel mixed metals to complete the look, wearing gold and silver jewelry and carrying a black bag with a silver chain strap.

    Irina Shayk was spotted out and about in New York City Tuesday with her 4-year-old daughter Lea de Seine, who she shares with ex Bradley Cooper. And, as the supermodel is wont to do, she wore an outfit that encapsulated laidback cool.

    Shayk wore a black bodycon dress with tie details at the sides, layering an undone oversized white shirt over the top. She kept her accessories monochrome, too: black sunglasses, black leather sandals, a black bag, and a black face mask. Shayk did add a hint of glimmer to the look, however, from her gold and silver jewelry to the silver chain strap on her bag.

    new york, ny june 22 irina shayk is seen on june 22, 2021 in new york city photo by mediapunchbauer griffingc images
    MediaPunch/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

    Shayk wore flat, chunky sandals by Burberry, a brand she's modeled for on multiple occasions, featuring the fashion house's monogram in the form of a bold gold charm. And I want them more than anything; please, shop them here, so I may live vicariously through your wardrobes.

    The supermodel, by the way, was told at the beginning of her career that she'd never work for "high fashion" brands like Burberry, after being pigeonholed as a "sexy" model. "They put a label on you: 'She’s Sports Illustrated, she’s too sexy,'" Shayk told Elle in her April cover interview. "I heard so many times in my life, 'She’s never going to work with Steven Meisel. She’s not a Burberry girl.'" How wrong the naysayers were!

