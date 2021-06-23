Meghan Markle wrote a book when she was only in eighth grade, a sweet ode to freckles titled A Face Without Freckles... Is a Night Without Stars.

The book resides in the Library of Congress!

Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress, shared some photos of the book on Twitter.

Sussex fans, strap in for the best thing you'll see all day. It's safe to assume you've heard of Meghan Markle's lovely children's book The Bench, which topped the New York Times' best sellers list last week just a week after publication. But have you encountered her earlier work, A Face without Freckles... Is a Night Without Stars? The then-future Duchess of Sussex wrote the sweet ode to freckles when she was only in eighth grade—and it resides in the Library of Congress!

Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress, shared three photos of Meghan's book on Twitter Tuesday, to the delight of Sussex fans. "Did you know Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wrote a book in 8th grade titled, A Face without Freckles... Is a Night Without Stars," Hayden tweeted. "She extols the wonder of freckles with drawings and verse. Meghan submitted it to the @CopyrightOffice in 1996."

Hayden shared a page from the book, featuring a sweet drawing of a girl with freckles. "Some people think freckles are strange/While I happen to disagree/Because if I didn't have my freckles/Then I would not truly be me!!!" Meghan's verse reads.

The book also features an author bio page, with an adorable picture of a teenage Meghan. "Meghan Markle currently attends Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, California and enjoys watching television, spending time with her friends, and participating in musical comedies," the bio reads.

"Meghan wrote this book in the eighth grade as a school project, and now wishes to continue writing throughout high school," the bio continues. "She wants to take a moment to thank her "mommy" and "daddy" who gratefully spent their time and effort supporting her." Meghan! Please publish this book! I can guarantee it'll be another bestseller!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

