"My sex drive is one hundred percent, through the roof, 100/10," is how we're introduced to Chase DeMoor. "I'm a pro football player," is how he introduces himself to the rest of the cast of Too Hot to Handle season two. One of the standout cast members of the season, 24-year-old Arizona native DeMoor describes himself as an "alpha male," but we're quick to see his softer side—especially when it comes to Carly Lawrence, the blonde bombshell who quickly makes a connection with him.

Like the rest of the Too Hot to Handle cast, DeMoor talks a big game. "I'm tall, dark, handsome, muscular, smart, plus being a professional football player does help," he laughs in his intro video. But there's plenty more to DeMoor—as evidenced by his 1.1 million followers on TikTok, who know and love him as King Chase. As the season we progresses, we strip back the layers of DeMoor and get to know him more intimately (and not just in the way you're thinking of). So let's get to know him, shall we?

What football team does Chase play for?

I know—this was the first thing I Googled, too. Chase isn't in the NFL, but he does play for a team called the Houston Linemen, which is in the Spring League. The Spring League, if you wondered (and I did; I know about as much as Carly does when it comes to American football) self-describes as "the premier professional football development league in the United States and abroad," so I think it's...sort of a Plan B for players who don't quite make the NFL?

That doesn't mean he isn't an excellent player, though. DeMoor has a long and storied career when it comes to his football career: he's played for the College of Siskiyous and for Central Washington University; in college bowl games; and in the IFL (Indoor Football League) and CFL (Canadian Football League), which is why he tells Carly he "plays in Canada" in episode one. Also, his team won the NFL 2021 flag football championship. I did not know there were so many...football variants, personally, but he had the most blocked kicks in the NCAA in 2018, so he must be good!

What else do we know about Chase?

On the show, he's listed as currently living in Seattle, Washington, but Chase is originally from Arizona. He's 6''5 and 250 pounds, according to his NFL draft stats. He also has extremely big hands and feet, a fact he points out to the rest of the cast in episode one. "Those feet don't lie, baby," laughs Emily.

Chase, center, with some of his castmates. Tom Dymond Netflix

On a more serious note, Chase is all about family. He shared a moving story about his childhood with NFL Draft Diamonds: "I lost my dad when I was 10 years old and was raised with my mom and her abusive husband at the time; I was fortunate enough to choose to make this a blessing in my life as an understanding that This was not the way I wanted to live my life so I worked to make sure I left for college and pursued a college and athletic career. I feel as my dad watches over me and I will do whatever it takes to make him proud."

His biggest influence, he said in the same interview, is his grandfather. "I made a promise to do whatever it takes to succeed and take care of my family after he was gone. And I intend to keep that promise, I model myself after him because he is the man I hope to be one day."

How does Chase do on Too Hot to Handle?

Almost immediately, Chase bonds with Carly Lawrence, the 24-year-old Toronto native, and they quickly become one of the show's first couples. But things get bumpy for Chase and Carly pretty quickly—so can they comply with Lana's rules and form a real connection?

WATCH TOO HOT TO HANDLE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io