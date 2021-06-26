The Queen Was Spotted Heading to Frogmore Cottage Amid Prince Harry's Return to the U.K.

On Friday evening, after Prince Harry arrived back home in the United Kingdom, his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was spotted driving to his local home, Frogmore Cottage.

The news come courtesy of the U.K.-based paper The Mirror, which reported that the Queen was seen driving herself to Frogmore Cottage.

As the paper notes, however, it's unclear if the Queen actually spent time with Harry in-person, as the Duke of Sussex is currently in quarantine in compliance with ongoing restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch was spotted driving to Frogmore Cottage—Harry's U.K. home—on Friday evening after his arrival back in the country ahead of the unveiling of a statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, according to The Mirror.

Harry is reportedly in quarantine for the time being, amid ongoing restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This evening, the Queen, 95, was seen driving herself towards Frogmore Cottage, where Harry is staying while in the UK," The Mirror report explained. "It is not known if the Queen and Harry actually saw one another in person, as the prince must self-isolate for five days due to Covid travel restrictions."

Harry is back home in the U.K. in preparation for the unveiling of a statue in honor of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace in London. The statue is set to be unveiled next Thursday, on July 1—the day that would have marked Diana's 60th birthday. Harry made the trip back to the U.K. for the memorial event alone. His wife, Meghan Markle, and the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet, stayed behind at the couple's come in California.

