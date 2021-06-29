Nick Jonas pulled over to surprise a fan wearing a Jonas Brothers t-shirt in Cleveland Sunday.

"Nice shirt!" Jonas told Margo Trumpower, before posing for a selfie.

Trumpower posted the selfie on Instagram, adding the caption, "The Jonas Brothers told me they like my shirt oh my fucking god."

Speaking to cleveland.com, Trumpower reflected on the adorable encounter, revealing she bought her shirt at a Jonas Brothers concert—her first ever live show—back in the '00s. "I wear that shirt all the time," she said. "I literally just went on a walk. I didn’t have my makeup on, my hair wasn’t done. If I saw them at a show or if I’m in L.A. and I bump into them again, they wouldn’t even recognize me."

Trumpower, who works in music artist management and often co-ordinates meet and greets, is no stranger to celebrity: She's worked with stars like SZA, Jhené Aiko, Post Malone, and Aly & AJ. But her surprise encounter Sunday was an entirely different experience. "Seeing the Jonas Brothers and being caught off-guard like that was a whole new world to me," she said. "It was crazy."

