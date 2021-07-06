Jennifer Lopez said she's having "the best time of [her] life" in a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own," she said. "And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again."

Lopez just released new single "Cambia El Paso" with Rauw Alejandro.

Jennifer Lopez just dropped new single "Cambia El Paso" with Rauw Alejandro, and spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe on the day of its release. In the interview, J.Lo revealed she's "never been better," saying she's enjoying "the best time of [her] life."

"I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering. 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better," Lopez said, as People reports.

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own," she added. "And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at." Could said amazing things include reuniting with ex Ben Affleck, perhaps?

"I love all the love that's coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes," Lopez said. "And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."

Lopez said she was inspired to create "Cambia El Paso" while filming upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. "[I] got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own," she said, likely referencing her split from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez. "I love my life right now. I love what I'm doing. I love where I'm at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming."

"When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music," Lopez continued. "And so I got back from the Dominican Republic and I immediately had notified everybody that I know and be like, I want to get in the studio."

Speaking on SiriusXM's Pitbull’s Globalization show last week, as Harper's Bazaar reports, Lopez explained the meaning behind her new single. "The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step," she said. "Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something’s not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

