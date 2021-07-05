Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Held Each Other Close on a Romantic Getaway in the Hamptons

By Kayleigh Roberts
ben affleck, jennifer lopez vanity fair oscars party mortons , beverly hills, ca march 23, 2003 photo by patrick mcmullangetty images
Patrick McMullanGetty Images
    • Bennifer 2.0 was photographed on a romantic stroll in the Hamptons on Saturday. They shared sweet PDA (including a kiss) and coordinating in matching beige outfits on the walk.
      • According to People, Lopez and Affleck were joined on their Hamptons walk by Lopez's producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and husband, Dan Thomas.

        Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking their love on tour.

        The couple were spotted on a very loved-up, PDA-filled walk in the Hamptons on Saturday. The romantic trip came just one day after the stars took their rebooted relationship to a new level with a blended family outing to Universal Studios in Hollywood with J.Lo's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck's nine-year-old son, Samuel (his daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, didn't join the group at the theme park).

        According to People (which, along with Page Six, has pictures of the couple's romantic stroll, if you want to check them out) the couple were joined by the Lopez's producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and husband, Dan Thomas, for the sweet stroll, during which they apparently shared a kiss.

        If the blended family outing and public PDA weren't enough to signal just how strong Bennifer 2.0 is going, they also wore coordinating outfits in shades of beige, just to provide more visual evidence that they're 100 percent on the same page.

        Bennifer Had a Blended Family Day at Universal
        Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Engaged in PDA
