Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston spent the Fourth of July together—another Friends reunion!

Cox shared a photo of the former co-stars and close friends on Instagram.

Reflecting on the bond between the Friends cast during the recent reunion special, Cox said, "We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing."



May's long-awaited Friends reunion made one thing very clear: Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Ross, Chandler, and Joey are still close to this day. And this year, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston spent the Fourth of July together, Cox revealed. She shared a summery photo of the three stars on Instagram—Kudrow wearing a sun hat and Aniston with sunglasses atop her head—adding the caption, "Happy 4th! xoxo."

Another celebrity guest at their July 4 celebrations? Laura Dern, who posed for a smiling selfie with Cox. Dern shared the same photo on her own Instagram, adding the caption, "Happy 4th from us gals."

Kudrow, Cox, and Aniston were recently interviewed on the Howard Stern Show together, with Kudrow sharing the support she received from her former co-stars after the devastating loss of her mother last year. "These women came running to support, that was really nice," Kudrow said, as People reports. "They came to the funeral, it wasn't a lot of notice, and they were there."

During the Friends reunion, meanwhile, Cox reflected on the close bond formed among the central cast. "It was an incredible time," she said, according to CNN. "Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be — not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that's such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

