Kate Middleton Wore a Stunning Emerald Green Dress for a Wimbledon Date with Prince William

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england july 10 hrh catherine, the duchess of cambridge waves to the crowd after the ladies singles final match between ashleigh barty of australia and karolina pliskova of the czech republic on day twelve of the championships wimbledon 2021 at all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 10, 2021 in london, england photo by clive brunskillgetty images
Clive BrunskillGetty Images
  • On Saturday, following about a week of self-isolation after coming in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, Kate Middleton made a public appearance at Wimbledon.
    • Kate attended the annual event alongside her husband, Prince William, and the couple was photographed laughing and having an amazing time in the stands.
      • The Duchess of Cambridge presented Australian athlete Ashleigh Barty with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy after she won the Ladies' Singles Final match against Karolina Pliskova, clinching the title.

        Kate Middleton stepped out in public Saturday to attend Wimbledon alongside her husband, Prince William.

        The outing marked the end of Kate's period of self-isolation that began after she learned last week that she had come in contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus. Kate's love of Wimbledon is well-known among royal and tennis fans alike, so it was fitting that she was able to be there in-person for the Ladies' Singles Final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Day Twelve of the Championships.

        When Barty beat out Pliskova in the Finals, Kate was given the honor of presenting her with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy:

        london, england july 10 ashleigh barty of australia is presented with the venus rosewater dish trophy by hrh catherine, the duchess of cambridge after winning her ladies singles final match against karolina pliskova of the czech republic on day twelve of the championships wimbledon 2021 at all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 10, 2021 in london, england photo by clive brunskillgetty images
        Clive BrunskillGetty Images

        The real highlight for royal watchers, though, probably came while Will and Kate were watching the match in the stands, where they were photographed laughing and looking every bit like they were enjoying their date day:

        london, england july 10 catherine, duchess of cambridge and prince william, duke of cambridge attend wimbledon championships tennis tournament at all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 10, 2021 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
        Karwai TangGetty Images

        On the fashion front, Kate stunned (as usual) in a gorgeous, emerald green, cap-sleeve Emilia Wickstead dress and white pumps:

        london, england july 10 catherine, duchess of cambridge attends wimbledon championships tennis tournament at all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 10, 2021 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
        Karwai TangGetty Images

        The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared video and pictures from the day on Instagram, captioning the post:

        "What an incredible match and performance by both athletes! Congratulations @ashbarty on being crowned #Wimbledon champion.

        It was amazing to see the atmosphere and support from the fans echoing through centre court once again.

        Well done to @Wimbledon and the staff on continuing to make the Championships such a special event."
