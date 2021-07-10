Kate Middleton Wore a Stunning Emerald Green Dress for a Wimbledon Date with Prince William

On Saturday, following about a week of self-isolation after coming in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19, Kate Middleton made a public appearance at Wimbledon.

Kate attended the annual event alongside her husband, Prince William, and the couple was photographed laughing and having an amazing time in the stands.

The Duchess of Cambridge presented Australian athlete Ashleigh Barty with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy after she won the Ladies' Singles Final match against Karolina Pliskova, clinching the title.

Kate Middleton stepped out in public Saturday to attend Wimbledon alongside her husband, Prince William.

The outing marked the end of Kate's period of self-isolation that began after she learned last week that she had come in contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus. Kate's love of Wimbledon is well-known among royal and tennis fans alike, so it was fitting that she was able to be there in-person for the Ladies' Singles Final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Day Twelve of the Championships.

When Barty beat out Pliskova in the Finals, Kate was given the honor of presenting her with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy:

Clive Brunskill Getty Images

The real highlight for royal watchers, though, probably came while Will and Kate were watching the match in the stands, where they were photographed laughing and looking every bit like they were enjoying their date day:

Karwai Tang Getty Images

On the fashion front, Kate stunned (as usual) in a gorgeous, emerald green, cap-sleeve Emilia Wickstead dress and white pumps:

Karwai Tang Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared video and pictures from the day on Instagram, captioning the post:

"What an incredible match and performance by both athletes! Congratulations @ashbarty on being crowned #Wimbledon champion.



It was amazing to see the atmosphere and support from the fans echoing through centre court once again.



Well done to @Wimbledon and the staff on continuing to make the Championships such a special event."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io