Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom's ex, took a yoga class together Wednesday, with Perry sharing a sweet post on Instagram.

"You two are the cutest," Bloom commented on Perry's post.

Bloom spoke to Elle about co-parenting with Kerr, commenting, "Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We co-parent really well."

Katy Perry, fiancé Orlando Bloom, and Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr have a truly lovely relationship, as they demonstrated on Instagram recently. Perry attended a promotional event for Kerr's skincare line Kora Organics Wednesday, with the pair taking part in a yoga class to celebrate the launch of a new product, the Minty Mineral Hydration Mist. And Perry shared photos and videos from the event on Instagram, including a cute selfie video featuring herself and Kerr.

"spent me #wellnesswednesday with my gal @mirandakerr and @koraorganics for the very fresh & soothing #mintymineralhydrationmist launch! First time I did yoga since being preggers... let’s just say I enjoyed shavasana okkkk," Perry captioned her post.

Bloom joined in in the comments: "You two are the cutest," he wrote, before adding an irresistible pun: "I mist all the fun."

Kerr, who shares 10-year-old son Flynn with her ex-husband, was among the first to congratulate Perry and Bloom on the arrival of their daughter, Daisy Dove, last August. "I'm so happy for you guys," she commented on Bloom's Instagram post announcing his daughter's birth. "Can't wait to meet her."

Bloom, meanwhile, discussed his happy co-parenting relationship with Kerr in a 2017 interview with Elle. "With Miranda, there was a sense that I don't want my son to go back through the internet where people have made up lies [about us]," he shared. "Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We co-parent really well." Cute!

