Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the arrival of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, via UNICEF's Instagram.

Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, shared her joy for the couple in an Instagram comment.

"I'm so happy for you guys," she wrote. "Can't wait to meet her."

Here's a cute update to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's happy baby news: Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr congratulated the new parents, posting a sweet comment on Instagram. Perry and Bloom announced the arrival of their new daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, via a post on UNICEF's Instagram, which Bloom subsequently reposted to his own account. "I'm so happy for you guys," Kerr commented on Bloom's post, as Entertainment Tonight reports. "Can't wait to meet her."

Kerr and Bloom share a son, 9-year-old Flynn, and have a happy co-parenting relationship, as Bloom discussed in a 2017 interview with Elle. "With Miranda, there was a sense that I don't want my son to go back through the internet where people have made up lies [about us]," he said. "Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We co-parent really well."

Perry, meanwhile, shared her admiration for Bloom's parenting in a recent interview with the Sunday Times, saying, "I've always been so fond of the way he is with Flynn."

Another fan of the Kerr-Bloom co-parenting method? Kerr's husband, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, who also praised their relationship in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, comparing it to his own experiences as a child of divorced parents. "What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced,” he said. "I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn." Cute!



