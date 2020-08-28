Today's Top Stories
1
My Autistic Brother Made Me Who I Am
2
Glam Up Your Zoom Look With These Hair Clips
3
These Cream Shadows Will Complement Your Mask
4
Historical Films to Stream If You Loved 'Hamilton'
5
Building a Business That's Also a Safe Space

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Miranda Kerr Said She's "So Happy" for New Parents Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 05 miranda kerr attends diane von furstenberg and academy museum of motion pictures host 6th annual oscars luncheon to celebrate female nominees at private residence on february 05, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by stefanie keenangetty images for academy museum of motion pictures
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images
  • Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the arrival of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, via UNICEF's Instagram.
  • Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, shared her joy for the couple in an Instagram comment.
  • "I'm so happy for you guys," she wrote. "Can't wait to meet her."

    Here's a cute update to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's happy baby news: Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr congratulated the new parents, posting a sweet comment on Instagram. Perry and Bloom announced the arrival of their new daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, via a post on UNICEF's Instagram, which Bloom subsequently reposted to his own account. "I'm so happy for you guys," Kerr commented on Bloom's post, as Entertainment Tonight reports. "Can't wait to meet her."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    #Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

    A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

    Kerr and Bloom share a son, 9-year-old Flynn, and have a happy co-parenting relationship, as Bloom discussed in a 2017 interview with Elle. "With Miranda, there was a sense that I don't want my son to go back through the internet where people have made up lies [about us]," he said. "Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We co-parent really well."

    Perry, meanwhile, shared her admiration for Bloom's parenting in a recent interview with the Sunday Times, saying, "I've always been so fond of the way he is with Flynn."

    Another fan of the Kerr-Bloom co-parenting method? Kerr's husband, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, who also praised their relationship in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, comparing it to his own experiences as a child of divorced parents. "What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced,” he said. "I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn." Cute!

    Related Stories
    Katy and Orlando Welcome a Daughter, Daisy Dove
    Pregnant Katy Perry Shows Off Bare Baby Bump
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Meghan Markle Wore a $48 Feminist Bracelet
    Chrissy's Cravings Are Burning Her Tongue Off
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Bella's Emotional Mesage to Pregnant Sister Gigi
    Celebrities Share Their Pregnancy Cravings
    Beatrice Might Move Into the Sussexes' Old Home
    Blake Lively Is Thirsty for Ryan Reynolds' Bicep
    Brad Pitt Has a New Model Girlfriend
    Inside Blake Lively's Birthday 33rd Birthday
    Meghan Said Harry Is a Proud Feminist
    Chrissy Shared a Video of Her Growing Baby Bump