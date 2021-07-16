Gigi Hadid said she plans to give daughter Khai the journals she kept during her pregnancy.

"During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal," Hadid told Harper's Bazaar.

"They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai," she continued. "Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it."

Asked about what she wrote in her "bad" journal, Hadid shared the worries she experienced during her pregnancy: "Anxieties and days where I felt like, 'Am I good enough to be a mom?'" she said. "I didn’t want to feel guilty about feeling those things or writing those things down. I just liked the separation."

"I also have sketch pads where I’ll watercolor-sketch, and sometimes I end up writing there too," Hadid continued. "I write on the back of receipts and keep those in a notebook. I’m not particular about it, and my journals are everywhere around the house. I just pick up whichever one is closest to me and write."

Last month, Harper's Bazaar asked Hadid about her favorite aspects of parenthood, after she and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai last September. "It’s all my favorite, even if it gets hard at times," she responded. "You have so much patience and unconditional love that comes with motherhood. It’s just fun to watch her grow and learn every day. And she makes me so proud. It’s funny how even the smallest things are exciting."

