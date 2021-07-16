Today's Top Stories
Meghan and Harry Make Another Moving Donation to Support Homeless Pregnant People

By Emily Dixon
nukualofa, tonga october 26 uk out for 28 days prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex visit king tupou vi and queen nanasipauu tukuaho of tonga on october 26, 2018 in nukualofa, tonga the duke and duchess of sussex are on their official 16 day autumn tour visiting cities in australia, fiji, tonga and new zealand photo by poolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just made another huge donation to support pregnant people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. Harvest Home, an L.A. organization offering housing and supportive programs for expectant parents, revealed that the Archewell Foundation partnered with Pampers and Procter & Gamble to donate an enormous supply of diapers to one of the non-profit's residences. "Pallets and pallets of diapers ...we are so grateful!" Harvest Home posted on Instagram.

    "These diapers recently arrived at our new Pico-Robertson Home and we could not be more thankful to the Archewell Foundation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and @proctergamble and @pampersus for the incredible donation through their Million Acts of Love Campaign," the organization posted Thursday. "Thank you helping us ensure that our moms and babies have all they need in our homes!"

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    This isn't the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have supported Harvest Home: To mark Mother's Day back in May, the royals ticked off all the items on the non-profit's online wish list, including cleaning products and a year's supply of diapers. What's more, Meghan also shared a moving personal letter to Harvest Home.

    "As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting," the Duchess of Sussex wrote (back when she was still pregnant with baby Lili). "These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values."

    "Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own," Meghan continued. "When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of color and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home’s residents."

