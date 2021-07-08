Meghan Markle and Prince Harry updated their Archewell website Wednesday with a moving message about compassion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell website received an update Wednesday, with the Sussexes delivering a moving message about the importance of compassion and inviting their followers to share their stories. "Our mission at Archewell is to drive systemic, cultural change—one act of compassion at a time. We believe that compassion is at the core of all culture and connection in this world," a post titled "What is Compassion?" and attributed to the "Team at Archewell" reads.

"To us, compassion means more than the dictionary definition. It means listening with open ears to the suffering and celebrations of communities and people beyond ourselves," the post continues. "It means taking the time to understand their perspectives, experiences and needs based on what they say, rather than assuming what they need. It means uplifting diverse voices and giving a platform to people to share their stories. It means taking that newfound understanding and empathy and channeling it into action for people who need it the most."

"Each time someone conducts an act of compassion—whether it’s mentoring a young woman or holding space for someone having a difficult day—our world becomes a better place," the post adds. "Compassion is at the core of everything we do. We hope you’ll join us in building a better world, one act of compassion at a time."

"What is an act of compassion you did or that someone did for you? Share your story for a chance to be featured," the update concludes. Readers are invited to submit their own experiences of receiving or enacting compassion; you can share yours here.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long made compassion the center of their work. The official description of the Archewell organization reads, "At Archewell, we unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change," while Meghan's author bio for bestselling book The Bench includes the line, "Through the nonprofit work of the Archewell Foundation, she and her husband are committed to activating compassion in communities across the world." At the Diana Awards last month, meanwhile, Harry commended young winners for "inspiring us with your brilliance, your determination, and your compassion."

What's more, the Sussexes celebrated son Archie's second birthday by asking royal fans to donate to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in order to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities and achieve global vaccine equity. "We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday," Meghan and Harry said in a statement. "If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

