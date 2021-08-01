Today's Top Stories
1
What Makes an Olympic Moment?
2
The Anti-Choice Endgame: Power And Control
3
Nordstrom's 2021 Anniversary Sale Is the Best Yet
4
Give Domestic Workers the Protections They Deserve
5
The Absolute Best Red Lipsticks on Earth

Princess Eugenie Has Shared Some Pictures from Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former Home

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england january 26 princess eugenie of york attends the launch of gp nutrition supplements, a collection of five premium nutritional programmes perfect for modern living, at annabels on january 26, 2016 in london, england photo by david m benettdave benettgetty images for gabriela peacock
David M. BenettGetty Images
  • Since moving into Frogmore Cottage in November 2020, Princess Eugenie has shared a few pictures and videos on Instagram that offer a glimpse into the royal residence.
    • Frogmore Cottage is still Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official U.K. residence, but the couple has been letting Eugenie stay there with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their young son, August.
      • In a gallery of pictures shared on Father's Day, Eugenie showed a bit of the home's interior, which appears to be decorated in mostly neutral tones with bohemian accents.

        Princess Eugenie has subtly given fans a few rare glimpses into the private side of royal life, courtesy of pictures and videos she's shared on Instagram.

        The 31-year-old royal and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, moved into Frogmore Cottage in November 2020 as they prepared for the birth of their first child. The move was a big signal to royal fans about just how close Eugenie has remained with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their royal exit and move to California, since Frogmore Cottage remains the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official residence in the United Kingdom.

        Members of the royal family are notoriously private when it comes to guarding things like the inside of their homes (which is fair, considering the massive amounts of attention they face on a daily basis), but Eugenie has shared a few small glimpses of the inside of Frogmore Cottage since she and Jack welcomed their son, August, in February 2021.

        Most of the pictures Eugenie has shared from the property have been taken outside, highlighting the gorgeous gardens and grounds that she, Jack, and baby August enjoy strolling around:

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        On Father's Day, however, Eugenie shared a gallery of pictures of Jack and August, including a couple that offered a look inside Harry and Meghan's U.K. home.

        The Living Room:

        princess eugenie frogmore living room
        Instagram

        This picture of Jack and August napping is believed to have been taken in the couple's living room, which features neutral walls and a white sofa for a monochrome look, but with bohemian throw pillows for a little personal flair.

        The Office:

        princess eugenie frogmore picture office
        Instagram

        According to the Mirror, this room, with beige walls and white doors, has been speculated to be an office where the couple were able to carry out virtual meetings during the pandemic.

        The Kitchen:

        eugenie frogmore cottage kitchen
        Instagram

        In June, Eugenie shared a video of August to her Instagram Story in honor of World Oceans Day and it showed a bit of the Frogmore Cottage kitchen, which seems to have white tiles and white painted cabinets and opens up from a room with hardwood floors.

        Related Stories
        Queen Trolled Tourists Who Didn't Recognize Her
        Will & Kate Are Nervous About George's Future
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Queen Trolled Tourists Who Didn't Recognize Her
        Charles Expertly Ignored Boris Johnson's Snafu
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        How Kitty Spencer's Wedding Dress Honored Diana
        Will & Kate Are Nervous About George's Future
        George Won't Be Forced to Go to Boarding School
        A Slice of Diana's Actual Wedding Cake Is For Sale
        This Old Video of the Queen Saying "Nah" Is LOL
        Diana Had a Secret Message on Her Wedding Shoes
        Will's Friends Made "Jibes" About Kate's Mom
        William Will Suffer "Worst" from Harry's Memoir