Princess Eugenie Has Shared Some Pictures from Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former Home

Since moving into Frogmore Cottage in November 2020, Princess Eugenie has shared a few pictures and videos on Instagram that offer a glimpse into the royal residence.

Frogmore Cottage is still Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official U.K. residence, but the couple has been letting Eugenie stay there with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their young son, August.

In a gallery of pictures shared on Father's Day, Eugenie showed a bit of the home's interior, which appears to be decorated in mostly neutral tones with bohemian accents.

Princess Eugenie has subtly given fans a few rare glimpses into the private side of royal life, courtesy of pictures and videos she's shared on Instagram.

The 31-year-old royal and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, moved into Frogmore Cottage in November 2020 as they prepared for the birth of their first child. The move was a big signal to royal fans about just how close Eugenie has remained with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their royal exit and move to California, since Frogmore Cottage remains the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official residence in the United Kingdom.

Members of the royal family are notoriously private when it comes to guarding things like the inside of their homes (which is fair, considering the massive amounts of attention they face on a daily basis), but Eugenie has shared a few small glimpses of the inside of Frogmore Cottage since she and Jack welcomed their son, August, in February 2021.

Most of the pictures Eugenie has shared from the property have been taken outside, highlighting the gorgeous gardens and grounds that she, Jack, and baby August enjoy strolling around:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On Father's Day, however, Eugenie shared a gallery of pictures of Jack and August, including a couple that offered a look inside Harry and Meghan's U.K. home.

The Living Room:

Instagram

This picture of Jack and August napping is believed to have been taken in the couple's living room, which features neutral walls and a white sofa for a monochrome look, but with bohemian throw pillows for a little personal flair.

The Office:

Instagram

According to the Mirror, this room, with beige walls and white doors, has been speculated to be an office where the couple were able to carry out virtual meetings during the pandemic.

The Kitchen:

Instagram

In June, Eugenie shared a video of August to her Instagram Story in honor of World Oceans Day and it showed a bit of the Frogmore Cottage kitchen, which seems to have white tiles and white painted cabinets and opens up from a room with hardwood floors.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io