Prince William and Kate Middleton Are "Nervous" About Prince George's Future, a Royal Source Says

According to a new report, Prince William and Kate Middleton are "nervous" about Prince George's future.

"He’s growing up in a different era to his parents," a source said of Will and Kate's concerns for their son. "Times have changed since then. There wasn’t social media or internet trolls when William and Kate were children."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made a concerted effort to protect their children's privacy and "have become cautious about the appearances [they] make," the source added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are concerned parents, particularly when it comes to their oldest son, Prince George.

According to a report from Us Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very aware of how different the world their kids are growing up in is from the one they grew up in—and how that will change what it means to navigate life as a member of the royal family for them.

"Of course, William and Kate are nervous about what the future holds for George," a source said. "He’s growing up in a different era to his parents. Times have changed since then. There wasn’t social media or internet trolls when William and Kate were children."

The source says Will and Kate have adjusted their parenting style as a result of these worries, and have made a conscious effort to protect their children's privacy by limiting their public appearances.

"The Cambridges feel it’s necessary to shield George, Charlotte and Louis from the spotlight and have become cautious about the appearances [they] make," the source added. "Kate and William are being more selective about the events he attends."

Another royal source recently described Will and Kate's "modern" approach to parenting as royals and their focus on giving their kids (and particularly future king George) normal childhoods.

"He’s not called Prince George at school and is simply known as George, he mixes with children his own age," the source said of George, who is third in line for the throne. "Kate and William don’t shower him with expensive gifts nor do they over spoil him.…George makes his bed every morning.…All the children have impeccable manners and always say please and thank you."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io