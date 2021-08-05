Meghan Markle May Have Quietly Shared the First Public Photo of Baby Lilibet

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4 in Santa Barbara, California, and her parents have rightfully been very discreet about what they do and don't share with the public about their baby daughter. Now, Meghan Markle seems to have shared the very first picture of Lilibet as part of her 40th birthday video—but you have to be looking really closely to spot it.



Page Six confirmed that the middle picture in this triad is in fact of Lilibet, with her dad Prince Harry leaning over her and kissing her. You can see it at the very beginning of Markle's birthday video, which announces a new Archewell charity initiative, as the Duchess starts a video call with actress Melissa McCarthy. The adorable (if blurry) photos also feature the Sussexes' two-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Archewell

Baby Lilibet was named after both her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

The family is currently living in Montecito, California, where they are in close proximity to Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, who reportedly helps out her daughter and son-in-law with childcare. The couple moved to the U.S. with Archie after their controversial decision to withdraw from their royal duties, which they told Oprah Winfrey were causing them undue stress. During that much-discussed interview, the couple accused senior royals of racist behavior, and Markle revealed the drastic toll their life was taking on her mental health.

Since leaving the UK, the Sussexes have been able to concentrate on their family life, as well as landing major business deals with Netflix and Penguin Random House, and using their Archewell platform to promote charitable causes.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io