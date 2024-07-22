Meghan Markle “Really Enjoyed Being Back In Front of the Camera” While Filming Her Forthcoming Netflix Cookery Show
“She was totally in her element.”
Before she married into the royal family (and, after she exited working for the Firm, became a children’s book author, podcast host, producer, and, most recently, a brand founder), Meghan spent her career in front of the camera, most notably on Suits, where she starred as Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018. The former actress—who has mostly been behind the camera as part of her and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal, save for their six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan in 2022—got the chance to return to the other side of the camera as she filmed her Netflix cookery show, and “really enjoyed being back in front of the camera,” a source said, per OK.
The show—which still doesn’t have a title or release date—will celebrate “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” and has wrapped filming for Netflix as part of Harry and Meghan’s multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming service.
“She was totally in her element, demonstrating her skills in the kitchen and sharing tips on how to be the perfect hostess,” they continued, adding that Meghan may have special guests pop in for guest appearances, everyone from Harry to some of her famous friends like Serena Williams and Abigail Spencer.
“It’s very likely a famous face or two will appear on the show in some form or another,” they said.
Public relations expert Lynn Carratt said that the forthcoming show will “provide a glimpse of her softer side as it celebrates the joys of cooking and entertaining friends,” she said, though she did add that she worried the show “will showcase her seemingly perfect life, and the public may prefer a more relatable story.”
As for Harry, his latest show for Netflix will focus on polo, a long-held passion of his. “It could be an opportunity for him to showcase his true self,” Carratt said. “Having played polo at a high level since a young age, this is something he excels at,” adding “Hopefully this documentary will allow his personality to shine through.”
In addition to the cookery show, Meghan is preparing to launch a lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and public relations expert Mark Borkowski said, per OK, “If it succeeds, then it’s a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she’s had,” he said. “And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan announced American Riviera Orchard back in March, with its launch expected imminently. “The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start,” a source said, adding “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained. [She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Are 'Love Island USA' Stars Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans Still Dating?
The Pennsylvania girl and the British reality alum have been together since Day 1 of the reality hit.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Dyson's Iconic Hair Tools Just Got an Elegant Makeover
The hardworking features of the originals, plus a sleek, minimalist style.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Lab-Grown Diamonds Are Trending—Here's Why
Sponsor Content Created With Blue Nile
By Raina Mendonça Published
-
It’s Not In King Charles’ Nature to Upstage Daughter-in-Law Meghan Markle and Her Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard with Competing Retail Products, Royal Commentator Says
Lest we forget the so-called “royal jam rivalries” earlier this year…
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle “Feels Very Much Under Siege” As She Prepares to Launch Her Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard, Royal Author Says
“She thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are “Drowning Out the Outside Noise” Surrounding Harry’s ESPY Award Backlash
The Sussexes are “very used to the criticism, given everything that’s gone on over the last few years.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly "Very Pleased" With American Riviera Orchard's "Strong Start"
The brand is already thriving, says a source.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meghan Markle Is Apparently Planning a Summer of “Relaxation and Enjoyment” with Her Family Before a “Busy Autumn Coming Up”
The agenda sounds fantastic, actually.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle’s Upcoming Netflix Cookery Show Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming and Could Air Imminently
The title of the project and its exact release date are still unknown.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle’s Lifestyle Brand, American Riviera Orchard, Has Reportedly Decided on What Product Offering the Public Can Buy First—and It Feels Authentic to Meghan Herself
If buzz is true, Meghan will be joining a space already quite saturated with celebrity offerings.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hope to “Trigger a Truce” with Kate Middleton, and Are “Both Relieved and Happy to Hear That She’s On the Mend”
“Time can heal things. Serious illness can certainly change things.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published