Meghan Markle “Really Enjoyed Being Back In Front of the Camera” While Filming Her Forthcoming Netflix Cookery Show

Before she married into the royal family (and, after she exited working for the Firm, became a children’s book author, podcast host, producer, and, most recently, a brand founder), Meghan spent her career in front of the camera, most notably on Suits, where she starred as Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018. The former actress—who has mostly been behind the camera as part of her and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal, save for their six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan in 2022—got the chance to return to the other side of the camera as she filmed her Netflix cookery show, and “really enjoyed being back in front of the camera,” a source said, per OK .

Meghan had an entire career in front of the camera as an actress, but walked away from it to marry into the royal family in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The show—which still doesn’t have a title or release date—will celebrate “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” and has wrapped filming for Netflix as part of Harry and Meghan’s multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming service.

“She was totally in her element, demonstrating her skills in the kitchen and sharing tips on how to be the perfect hostess,” they continued, adding that Meghan may have special guests pop in for guest appearances, everyone from Harry to some of her famous friends like Serena Williams and Abigail Spencer.

“It’s very likely a famous face or two will appear on the show in some form or another,” they said.

Both Meghan's husband, Harry, and her close friend Williams might make surprise appearances on the show, which still doesn't have a publicly announced name yet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Public relations expert Lynn Carratt said that the forthcoming show will “provide a glimpse of her softer side as it celebrates the joys of cooking and entertaining friends,” she said, though she did add that she worried the show “will showcase her seemingly perfect life, and the public may prefer a more relatable story.”

As for Harry, his latest show for Netflix will focus on polo, a long-held passion of his. “It could be an opportunity for him to showcase his true self,” Carratt said. “Having played polo at a high level since a young age, this is something he excels at,” adding “Hopefully this documentary will allow his personality to shine through.”

In addition to the cookery show, Meghan is preparing to launch a lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and public relations expert Mark Borkowski said, per OK , “If it succeeds, then it’s a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she’s had,” he said. “And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously.”

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meghan will likely release her cookery show in tandem with her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan announced American Riviera Orchard back in March, with its launch expected imminently. “The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start,” a source said, adding “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained. [She] is so excited to see how people enjoy her products and use them in their everyday lives.”