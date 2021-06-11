Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, is providing invaluable support to the Sussexes after the arrival of baby Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Ragland has been helping out with grandchildren Lili and Archie Harrison, an insider told Us Weekly.

"Meghan’s so grateful to have her mom to lean on, and Harry just adores her," the source shared.

"They’ve had lots of lovely gifts sent from friends and family members including Doria, but the most special thing she’s provided is her time," the inside source said. Ragland has been helping out with baby Lili and new big brother Archie Harrison at the Sussexes' Montecito home, the source shared. "Meghan’s so grateful to have her mom to lean on, and Harry just adores her."

Ragland also supported her daughter and son-in-law after the arrival of her first grandchild Archie back in 2019, traveling to England for Archie's birth and staying for several weeks after. But it must be especially lovely for the mother and daughter to no longer be a lengthy plane ride apart! Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to call my own mom.

Us Weekly's insider also shared the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's joy after baby Lili's arrival, saying she's "more perfect" than the proud parents could have anticipated. "They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful," the source said. "She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan." Can't wait for the first photos!

