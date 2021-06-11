Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Is Helping Out After Baby Lilibet's Arrival

By Emily Dixon
berkshire, england may 18 meghan markle and her mother, doria ragland arrive at cliveden house hotel on the national trusts cliveden estate to spend the night before her wedding to prince harry on may 18, 2018 in berkshire, england photo by steve parsons pool getty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

    A major bonus of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relocation to California? Their proximity to Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, who's super close to both Sussexes. Ragland is providing invaluable support to the new parents of two after the arrival of her second grandchild, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, an insider told Us Weekly.

    "They’ve had lots of lovely gifts sent from friends and family members including Doria, but the most special thing she’s provided is her time," the inside source said. Ragland has been helping out with baby Lili and new big brother Archie Harrison at the Sussexes' Montecito home, the source shared. "Meghan’s so grateful to have her mom to lean on, and Harry just adores her."

    Ragland also supported her daughter and son-in-law after the arrival of her first grandchild Archie back in 2019, traveling to England for Archie's birth and staying for several weeks after. But it must be especially lovely for the mother and daughter to no longer be a lengthy plane ride apart! Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to call my own mom.

    Us Weekly's insider also shared the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's joy after baby Lili's arrival, saying she's "more perfect" than the proud parents could have anticipated. "They are so in love with her, and she’s absolutely beautiful," the source said. "She’s a cross between Harry and Meghan." Can't wait for the first photos!

