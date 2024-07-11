Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are “Drowning Out the Outside Noise” Surrounding Harry’s ESPY Award Backlash

The countdown is on to Prince Harry (and, likely, Meghan Markle) appearing at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles tonight, where Harry will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service for his work with the Invictus Games—a cause extremely close to Harry’s heart that turned 10 years old this year.

Harry founded the Games to give wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and servicewomen—both veterans and those actively serving—a chance to forge community through sport. Military personnel are extremely important to Harry, as he is a veteran himself, having served 10 years in the British Army and undertaking two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Harry has deep ties to the military, including serving for a decade in the Army. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry’s award has been met with ample condemnation, not the least of which from Tillman’s mother, Mary. (Tillman left a career in the NFL to serve as a U.S. Army Ranger in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States; he died in 2004 at just 27 years old as a result of friendly fire.) The controversy surrounding his selection for the award apparently left Harry "stunned," but, said former royal butler Grand Harrold, Harry and Meghan are no doubt “drowning out the outside noise” as Harry prepares to accept the award this evening in a ceremony hosted by Meghan’s friend Serena Williams.

The Sussexes are “very used to the criticism, given everything that’s gone on over the last few years,” Harrold said, per OK . “I’m sure they’ll be drowning out the outside noise by continuing with their normal and everyday life and trying not to turn on the television, or read the papers as much. They’re being talked about constantly, given their profiles.”

It's expected that Harry and Meghan will make an appearance much like this at tonight's ESPYs, hosted by Meghan's friend Serena Williams. (Image credit: Getty)

Harrold—who worked for King Charles (who was then Prince Charles) for several years—doesn’t think the backlash is getting to Harry: “From what I remember, Harry was always an extremely private person, so I’m not sure how he’ll feel about that—but I can imagine his way of coping with the attention is to carry on as normal,” Harrold said.

The former butler added of Harry that “He’d never want to cause any upset,” he said. “If he thinks that it is going to cause upset, then it is quite likely that he could decline the award—because he’d never want to cause any upset, and it would affect him hearing about the backlash.”

Harry reportedly has no plans to turn down the Tillman Award for Service, and will likely proudly accept on behalf of the Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty)

Reports indicate that Harry has no plans to decline the award , given by ESPN; the network defended Harry after the brouhaha ensued following his selection, saying that Harry’s Invictus Games were “a cause worth celebrating,” per The Daily Express .

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The awards ceremony is set to air tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.