Before there was "corpcore gray" or "corporate sleaze," there was Kendall Jenner and her charcoal suits. The supermodel began repping both business-casual trends long before either of them had a name. She's so loyal to the look, in fact, it has almost become a signature.

As a gainfully-employed Kendall-watcher, I'm well acquainted with all of her long-standing sartorial routines. When in doubt, the supermodel will always, always, always reach for a cloud gray two-piece set—especially if she just so happens to be in Paris. It's a pattern she first established in April of 2018, while visiting the French capital. Back then, that meant skin-tight trousers and a cropped, pinstripe blazer.

Seven years later, very little has changed. She's still rocking voluminous chocolate waves and posh gray suiting—the only aspect of her look that has evolved, is its loose-fit silhouette.

Kendall Jenner wore a pinstripe gray suit on April 5, 2018 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On April 24, the model touched down in the City of Lights once again, to film an upcoming campaign for L'Oréal. As always, she tapped her favorite Parisian 'fit, in a boxy blue-gray blazer and matching wide-leg trousers styled by Dani Michelle.

Though she's typically a fan of the more buttoned-up look, Jenner took a more casual approach this time around. She layered the pantsuit over a white T-shirt and finished with a black leather belt. The star wore white sneakers in 2018, but traded up for a pair of '90s glove heels that reflected her CEO-inspired aesthetic.

Jenner reprised the look again, for a trip to Paris on April 24. (Image credit: Backgrid)

These two instances are nowhere near the only times Jenner has sported a gray suit—not by a long shot. Last September, she walked in Paris Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2025 shows for a number of brands. When she was off the runway, slate-colored separates were her self-imposed dress code including a vintage Alaïa blazer and a oversize suit, not unlike the one she wore today.

Oh, you thought I was done? Not quite. In August, Jenner returned to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. She embraced the office-appropriate look, but with a sporty touch via navy baseball cap. When she returned in January 2025 to walk Schiaparelli's haute couture runway, you already know what she wore before and after the show: more gray suiting.

Jenner styled a greige dress shirt and satin skirt for a twist on her trademark look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is really all just to say: There are definitely more gray suits in Kendall Jenner's future.

