Kendall Jenner Honors Her Self-Imposed Paris Dress Code in a Corporate Gray Suit

She has more matching gray sets than I can count.

Kendall Jenner wearing a trench coat with an Hermes Kelly bag and jeans in New York City
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Before there was "corpcore gray" or "corporate sleaze," there was Kendall Jenner and her charcoal suits. The supermodel began repping both business-casual trends long before either of them had a name. She's so loyal to the look, in fact, it has almost become a signature.

As a gainfully-employed Kendall-watcher, I'm well acquainted with all of her long-standing sartorial routines. When in doubt, the supermodel will always, always, always reach for a cloud gray two-piece set—especially if she just so happens to be in Paris. It's a pattern she first established in April of 2018, while visiting the French capital. Back then, that meant skin-tight trousers and a cropped, pinstripe blazer.

Seven years later, very little has changed. She's still rocking voluminous chocolate waves and posh gray suiting—the only aspect of her look that has evolved, is its loose-fit silhouette.

Model Kendall Jenner is seen wearing a pinstripe gray suit on April 5, 2018 in Paris, France.

Kendall Jenner wore a pinstripe gray suit on April 5, 2018 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On April 24, the model touched down in the City of Lights once again, to film an upcoming campaign for L'Oréal. As always, she tapped her favorite Parisian 'fit, in a boxy blue-gray blazer and matching wide-leg trousers styled by Dani Michelle.

Though she's typically a fan of the more buttoned-up look, Jenner took a more casual approach this time around. She layered the pantsuit over a white T-shirt and finished with a black leather belt. The star wore white sneakers in 2018, but traded up for a pair of '90s glove heels that reflected her CEO-inspired aesthetic.

Kendall Jenner looks stunning as she models for a L'Oréal shoot in Paris in an oversize gray suit

Jenner reprised the look again, for a trip to Paris on April 24.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

