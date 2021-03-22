Kendall Jenner wore the most '70s outfit while out in New York City on Sunday.

Jenner layered a striped sweater vest over a white shirt and khaki trousers, completing the look with patent loafers and ribbed socks.

Her exact vest is still in stock at Mango for $49.99; shop her style below!

If you've enjoyed even a few minutes of (online) shopping over the past few months, you've likely noticed that sweater vests are very much a thing at the moment, while '70s style in general is enjoying a revival. And Kendall Jenner is one of the trend's latest proponents: She was photographed in New York City Sunday wearing an outfit that I'd describe as "'70s academic chic."

As Vogue reports, Jenner layered an orange, yellow, gray, and white striped sweater vest over a long-sleeved shirt, completing the ensemble with khaki trousers, brown patent loafers, beige ribbed socks, and a green Burberry Olympia bag. She accessorized with tortoiseshell sunglasses, a black face mask, a beaded mask chain, and a gold necklace worn under her shirt collar. As Vogue points out, the look indicates Jenner's undergoing a seasonal style change, after sticking to monochrome, minimal looks throughout the winter.

In happy news, Jenner's sweater vest—the unquestionable focal point of the outfit—isn't a designer piece. The vest retails for $49.99 at Mango, and at time of writing, it's still in stock. Shop the exact style below:

In other Jenner news, sister Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she was often mistaken for the supermodel's mom while babysitting her in the '90s. In a video promoting their new Kendall by KKW Fragrance collaboration, Kardashian recalled, "When she was first born, when she was, like, under a year old, I used to have to be her babysitter all the time. I was 16. And my mom and her dad would have to work and I would have to go and I would carry her in the stroller."

"Everyone thought she was my kid, like I was so grown, everyone thought she was my kid. And I kind of secretly loved it," Kardashian added, before joking, "And now they think we're twins. Just kidding."

