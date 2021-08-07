Today's Top Stories
Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared a Previously Unseen Picture of Princess Charlotte Holding a Butterfly

By Kayleigh Roberts
windsor, united kingdom october 12 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time princess charlotte of cambridge attends the wedding of princess eugenie of york and jack brooksbank at st georges chapel on october 12, 2018 in windsor, england photo by poolmax mumbygetty images
Pool/Max MumbyGetty Images
  • On Saturday morning, royal fans got a surprise treat when Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a never-before-seen picture of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, on Instagram.
      • In the post's caption, Will and Kate encouraged their followers to take part in the Big Butterfly Count and shared some information about the important role butterflies play in the ecosystem.

        Prince William and Kate Middleton are using their massive platform to promote a good cause.

        The couple took to the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account Saturday morning to share a previously-unseen picture of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, along with some information encouraging their followers to take part in the Big Butterfly Count.

        In the stunning picture, Charlotte wears a simple, periwinkle blue t-shirt and pink, floral shorts while cradling a Red Admiral butterfly in her hands. The picture is one the world has never seen before of the sic-year-old royal.

        In the post's caption, Will and Kate shared information about Big Butterfly Count and the important role butterflies play in the environment:

        "We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.

        @savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain.

        Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies 🦋"

        Take a look at the pictures (including the new snap of Charlotte) yourself below:

