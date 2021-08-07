Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared a Previously Unseen Picture of Princess Charlotte Holding a Butterfly

On Saturday morning, royal fans got a surprise treat when Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a never-before-seen picture of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, on Instagram.

The couple shared a picture of Charlotte holding a Red Admiral butterfly on their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account.

In the post's caption, Will and Kate encouraged their followers to take part in the Big Butterfly Count and shared some information about the important role butterflies play in the ecosystem.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are using their massive platform to promote a good cause.

The couple took to the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account Saturday morning to share a previously-unseen picture of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, along with some information encouraging their followers to take part in the Big Butterfly Count.

In the stunning picture, Charlotte wears a simple, periwinkle blue t-shirt and pink, floral shorts while cradling a Red Admiral butterfly in her hands. The picture is one the world has never seen before of the sic-year-old royal.

In the post's caption, Will and Kate shared information about Big Butterfly Count and the important role butterflies play in the environment:

"We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.



@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain.



Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies 🦋"

Take a look at the pictures (including the new snap of Charlotte) yourself below:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io