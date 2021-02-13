In video from one of her recent virtual engagements, Kate Middleton can be seen nervously flipping her hair while wearing it in a ponytail.

The moment, which was shared in a post on the official Kensington Royal Instagram account, reminded royal fans of Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte, who nervously twirled her own hair while wearing it in a ponytail on her first day of school in 2019.

This is just one of several ways Princess Charlotte is turning out to take after Kate Middleton.

Princess Charlotte is officially Kate Middleton's adorable mini-me. To be fair, this has been clear to royal fans for a while now, but the latest bit of evidence came courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge during one of her recent video chat engagements.

On February 4, the official Kensington Royal Instagram account shared video from Kate's recent call with teachers in which they discussed the challenges of homeschooling during the pandemic. According to the video's caption, the talk was in conjunction with @_Place2Be, a charity focused on promoting children's mental health, which works with "pupils, families and staff in UK schools," according to its Instagram bio.

Royal fans noticed that, at one point during the chat, Kate reached back and twirled her hair, which she was wearing in a ponytail for the occasion.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The moment came with a clear feeling of déjà vu because the hair-twirling habit is something Charlotte has been spotted doing in public, too.

Specifically, Charlotte was photographed (and recorded) nervously twirling her own ponytail back in September 2019, when she met with Helen Haslem, the head of the lower school at Thomas's Battersea. It was Charlotte's first day of school, so any nervous energy she was dealing with is more than understandable.

AARON CHOWN Getty Images

Royal fan Instagram dofcambridge shared a video of Kate and Charlotte's adorable hair flips for side-by-side comparison:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This isn't the first time fans have noticed that Charlotte is taking after Kate. In December, the young royal went viral when people realized she was wearing exact, pint-sized replicas of a pair of Kate's favorite boots (her knee-high Tassel Boots by designer Penelope Chilvers, specifically) in the picture from the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"When the children have a break, she takes them outside, come rain or shine," Nicholl explained. "She wants them to get fresh air and be in nature. She loves to pick vegetables with them in the gardens. If they are learning about rivers or the sea, she and William try to incorporate that into their walks. Charlotte is a massive fan of spiders and loves looking at them and learning about them, so they go on spider hunts so that she can see them up close and then let them go."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io