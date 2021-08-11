When Rihanna does something, she doesn't do it by halves—and her Fenty perfume release was no different. There was huge hype around the release after it was first announced, which translated into the perfume selling out in a matter of hours, according to People.

To celebrate this new success, the singer and entrepreneur donned some dark sunglasses and a black hoodie, and feasted on some caviar in bed for breakfast. Yeah, I mean, same. Posting a series of photos on Instagram, Rihanna wrote, "how I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!"

On Aug. 9, RiRi posted an artsy promotional clip for the perfume, which she narrated herself. "We're f*cked up, most of the time, and it's not because we wanna be that way. It's because we're dealt a hand, and guess what, we don't run from it; we deal with it," she said in voiceover. "And so you want me to tell you what a woman's supposed to smell like? However the f*ck they wanna feel."

Clearly, how they want to feel is like Rihanna, given how quickly fans flocked to get their hands on her perfume. This is how the Fenty website describes the scent: "Magnolia and musk unite with tangerine, blueberry and hints of Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli, to create a unique blend that expresses itself uniquely on each wearer for a one-of-a-kind scent that is all heart and pure soul." If that sounds up your street, you can sign up to be notified when the perfume is back in stock.

This comes after Rihanna officially became a billionaire last week, per Forbes, in large part due to the success of her Fenty empire. The reactions to that particular piece of news were mixed, to say the least. "Rihanna went from being an immigrant girl in America to self made black woman Billionaire," one person tweeted. "I think the existence of billionaires is unethical. Wether it’s my good sis Rihanna or not, billionaires should not exist," wrote another.

